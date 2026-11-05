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Evan Palmer, Dexter Tornquist, Trekker James named OUA All-Stars for Queen’s Men’s Rugby
By [email protected],6 days ago
The OUA announced their Men’s Rugby All-Stars for the 2026 season on Thursday, with three Queen’s Men’s Rugby student-athletes appearing on the list. Evan Palmer and Dexter Tornquist were named OUA First Team All-Stars for the 2026 season, while Trekker James was named an OUA Second Team All-Star. Palmer (Arts & Science) was named a First Team All-Star at Back Three while Tornquist (Smith School of Business) was named a First Team All-Star at Second Row after helping the Gaels finish with a 4-2 record in the regular season, good for fourth in the OUA standings. “Evan has emerged as…