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Keira Alferez, Kennedi Stevenson, Rachel Cullum, Jiggy Schonfeld named U SPORTS All-Canadians for Women’s Rugby
By [email protected],8 days ago
U SPORTS announced the All-Canadians for the 2026 season Thursday night at the U SPORTS All-Canadian Awards Banquet in Guelph, Ont. with four Queen’s Women’s Rugby student-athletes being named All-Canadians. Keira Alferez and Kennedi Stevenson were named U SPORTS First Team All-Canadians for the 2026 season, with Alferez named at the Prop position and Stevenson named at the Winger position. And Rachel Cullum and Jiggy Schonfeld were named U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadians for the 2026 season, with Cullum named at the Fly Half position and Schonfeld named at the #8 position. Alferez (Kinesiology), who was also named an OUA…