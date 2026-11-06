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WRGBY: Halle Woodcock, Madison Donnelly and Adelaide Holmes Recognized as 2026 U SPORTS All-Canadians
By Via University of Guelph Athletics,,8 days ago
GUELPH, Ont. – Three Guelph Gryphons women’s rugby student-athletes were recognized on Thursday night (Nov. 5) in Guelph as U SPORTS announced their major award winners and All-Canadians for the 2026 women’s rugby season. Halle Woodcook and Madison Donnelly were named U SPORTS First Team All-Canadians and Adelaide Holmes was named a Second Team All-Canadian. The Gryphons defeated Ottawa on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals, and will now prepare to take on the two-time reigning national champions UBC Thunderbirds in the national semifinal on Friday night at 6:30pm from U of G’s Alumni Stadium. Tickets for Friday night’s U SPORTS…