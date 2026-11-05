undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UL Lafayette expands space-focused academic programs in aerospace and computing
By Joe Gallinaro,6 days ago
With the upcoming arrival of the SpaceX spaceport in Vermilion Parish, UL Lafayette is expanding its space-focused academic programs in aerospace and computing. University President Dr. Ramesh Kolluru says it includes new degree programs starting next fall. “We are going to be launching, within the Department of Engineering, a mechanical...