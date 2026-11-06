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LaBelle claims U SPORTS Student-Athlete Community Service Award
By Via University of Calgary Athletics,,8 days ago
CALGARY – Jaityn LaBelle of the University of Calgary Dinos women’s rugby team has won the 2026 U SPORTS student-athlete community service award, U SPORTS announced Thursday at its All-Canadian awards ceremony in Guelph, Ont. LaBelle, a fifth-year arts student from Calgary, was recognized for her work supporting Indigenous youth participation in rugby and wrestling. She competes in both sports for the Dinos. She coached with Brave Rugby’s Indigenous youth sevens program, travelling to Lac La Biche, Alta., and other remote communities to introduce young people to the sport. In wrestling, LaBelle coached at Branton Junior High School and with…