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AU Men’s Rugby Hosts LERC Conference Championship Friday Night
By Via Alfred University Athletics,,6 days ago
ALFRED, NY -- The Alfred University men's rugby team will be hosting the Lake Effect XVs Conference Championship Final against Colgate University on Friday night at 7:00 PM. AU finished with a perfect 7-0 record in conference play, having their only loss of the XVs season on the road at the start of the season against nationally-ranked Slippery Rock. Colgate finished with a record of 6-1 in conference play. Their only loss of the season came when the Saxons defeated them on the road. The score back on September 19 was a 26-19 win for Alfred University. Now the two...