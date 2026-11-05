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MEN’S RUGBY RECEIVES TWO MAJOR AWARDS AND AN ALL-STAR
By Via University of Toronto Athletics,,6 days ago
As announced by the OUA on Thursday (Nov. 5) afternoon, University of Toronto Varsity Blues men’s rugby garnered two major awards and an OUA second team all-star nod. Following a historic season for the U of T men’s rugby program, head coach Josh Allan was named OUA Coach of the Year. In his fourth season at the helm, Allan led team to 4-1-1 regular season. Developing a strong defensive identity, the Blues held opponents under 20-points in three of their four wins while finishing second in the OUA with only 106 total points conceded across six-game regular season. Allan’s leadership…