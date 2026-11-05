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All-WIAC Women’s Soccer Team Announced
5 days ago
MADISON, Wis. --The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) has announced its 2026 All-WIAC Women’s Soccer Team that was selected by the conference coaches. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Aubree Caya was selected the Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate Sera Speltz received Defensive Player of the Year honors and the coaches secured Coaching Staff of the Year. UW-Whitewater’s Lauren Ripley collected Goalkeeper of the Year accolades and UW-Oshkosh’s Addie Wreath claimed Newcomer of the Year distinction.