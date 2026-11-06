undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ravens Fall to Jaguars as Joe Fagnano Struggles in Baltimore Recap
By AI-assisted,8 days ago
Baltimore scored 10 points on Thursday, and the number that explains the loss is 60. That is how many passing yards Joe Fagnano produced on 18 attempts. Fagnano finished 10 of 18 for 60 yards, 3.3 yards per attempt, with no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 22.7 passer rating. He was sacked once for a loss of two. A quarterback can survive a bad afternoon. Fagnano's line gave Jacksonville two possessions it did not have to earn, and the Ravens never built an offense that could recover from them. At 4-5, Baltimore cannot afford another game like it.