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Observations from Syracuse’s win over CCSU: Sadiq boards, PG battle
By Mauricio Palmar,8 days ago
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. After Syracuse’s season-opening win over New Haven, which came just days removed from his father’s passing, Gerry McNamara was emotional. But he would’ve been more emotional, he said, if his team’s performance didn’t infuriate him as much as it did.