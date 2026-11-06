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Alleged travel fraud victims meet with federal authorities in Omaha
By Mike McKnight,8 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Customers of an Omaha travel agent accused of fraud met with federal authorities to get a status report on the federal case. No charges have been filed. More than 100 people are alleged victims of Captivating Travels by Connie. Customers say they paid Connie Seastedt for flights and resorts that were never booked. They were invited to the federal courthouse in Omaha.
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