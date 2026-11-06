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WTA Hong Kong Quarterfinal Best Bets Including Antonia Ruzic vs Alexandra Eala
By Kane Webb,9 days ago
The 2026 WTA Hong Kong tournament is underway. This is a WTA 250 event. You will not see any of the top players on tour in this event. They are all preparing for the WTA Finals next week in Indian Wells, California. This is a final week for many WTA pros to earn points and maybe learn something about what they are doing so that they can carry information into the coming offseason with their coaches. The tennis season is a very long grind, so this tournament will test how mentally tough these players are. Who will dig deep to win and who will fade as soon as a match becomes very difficult? Will we see players who lose first sets battle back, or will many matches be straight-set as struggling players get ready to head home for the offseason and start over in January? WTA Hong Kong will be interesting for that very reason. LWOS has our best bets for three matches. Post your best bets and thoughts in the comments.