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Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt Save the Day in Overtime as Devils Take 5-4 Game Over Blues
By Chris Fieldhouse,8 days ago
The St. Louis Blues got an early two on one in the first period, but Connor Hellebuyck came across to make a big save on Dylan Holloway on the opening shift. On the other end, a minute later, Jesper Bratt got the puck out from below the goal line to Arseny Gritsyuk in the slot, but Jordan Binnington made a big stop of his own.