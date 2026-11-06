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AARP Nebraska Commemorates Family Caregivers Month
By Brendan Preisman,8 days ago
SIDNEY, Neb. -- November is National Family Caregivers Month, and AARP Nebraska is focused on providing support for Nebraska's caregivers. These are people who help assist their loved ones with duties ranging from picking up medications to helping dress them, and all of this care is unpaid. If not for family caregivers, the total cost of care across Nebraska would increase by over four billion dollars.