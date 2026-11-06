undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arts non-profit to lease former campus building in Wausau
By Ceara Hunsaker,8 days ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County is moving ahead with leasing a building on the former campus of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau to a non-profit. At a joint committee meeting Thursday, Marathon County officials voted to approve a measure to lease the Center for Civic Engagement to Marathon Center for Arts and Culture Corporation, or MCAC.