undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘If we can improve the environment, we can improve health’: Inside sustainability at Michigan Medicine
By Sonia Alizadeh,9 days ago
The United States healthcare sector alone releases 27% of global healthcare emissions — more than any other country in the world. Nationally, healthcare contributes to 8.5% of total emissions. U.S. hospitals also produce between 5 to 6 million tons of waste annually. To combat this impact, Michigan Medicine —...