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Ethics Opinion 1309: Termination of representation by governmentally funded legal services organization
By Ethics Opinions,6 days ago
Ethics Opinion 1309: Termination of representation by governmentally funded legal services organization. Topic: Termination of representation by governmentally funded legal services organization. Digest: If a governmentally funded civil legal services organization loses some or all of its funding, necessitating a reduction in staff, thus increasing the workload of the remaining...