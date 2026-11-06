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Judy Pullman
8 days ago
Judy Pullman, age 83, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the Valley View Manor Nursing Home in Lamberton, Minnesota. Memorial Service is 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2026, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Marshall, Minnesota. Burial will be in the Marshall Cemetery followed by a reception for attendees back at the church. Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2026, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. The evening will conclude with a Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will then continue one hour prior to her celebration, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, at the church. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.