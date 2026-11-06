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FIRST ALERT: Scattered Rain, Storms Today; Drier and Cooler This Weekend
By Lexie Horvath,8 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) — After a rainy and gloomy day to end the work week, much more seasonable weather is on the way for the weekend!. As a cold front passes through the the Lowcountry today, clouds and showers will linger through Friday evening. While it is not going to rain the entire day, expect some hit-or-miss showers and storms through 6:00 p.m.
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