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School security officer accused of giving students vapes and threatening them in Cowlitz Co.
By Leslie DominiqueFOX 12 Staff,8 days ago
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A contracted security officer for Toutle Lake Schools was arrested Thursday after allegedly giving students vape products and threatening them with consequences if they reported her, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 24, a parent reported the allegations to the sheriff’s...