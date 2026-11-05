undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wanted woman on family violence warrant taken into custody in East El Paso
By Carrie Gloeckner Rose,7 days ago
A 35-year-old woman was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for family violence and breaching a protection order, according to the El Paso County Constable’s Office in Precinct Three. Alexandria Chavez was arrested for committing ongoing violence against her family and breaking a protective order for assault/stalking. She...
1