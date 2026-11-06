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Oziyah Sellers hits for 21 points as SMU dominates VMI
9 days ago
Oziyah Sellers racked up 21 points while going 5-for-7 from 3-point range to help SMU overwhelm VMI 95-70 on Thursday in Dallas. The Mustangs (2-0) led by 19 points at halftime despite committing 13 turnovers over the first 20 minutes of play. SMU built its advantage to 24 points early in the second half before a small VMI surge reduced the margin to 64-46 with 11:04 to play.