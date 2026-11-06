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Bright spot for the Ravens against the Jags, Derrick Henry moves to 7th in NFL rushing yds
By Morgan Adsit,9 days ago
Not much to celebrate tonight for the Baltimore Ravens as they are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on a short week and under the lights for Thursday Night Football in Week 9. The Ravens are currently down 26-3 with an offense led by third string quarterback Joe Fagnano who has multiple interceptions and leading an offense averaging less than three yards per play.