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2 people charged with assaulting officers during out-of-control Halloween crowds near UC’s campus
By Carrie Gloeckner Rose,7 days ago
Two men have been arrested and charged with assaulting police officers amid the unruly gathering near the University of California on Halloween. Several Cincinnati officers were dispatched to the BP on Jefferson due to a big crowd, disruptive behavior, and firearms fired. Police asked the throng to disperse, but some...