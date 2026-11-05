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13-year-old taken into custody and charged for threats to shoot up Clermont County school
By Carrie Gloeckner Rose,7 days ago
An eighth-grade student was taken into custody for allegedly threatening to shoot up New Richmond Middle School Tuesday. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 13-year-old kid sent Snapchat messages to a girl threatening to shoot up the middle school. Detectives met with the child, who admitted making...