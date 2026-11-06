undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
No. 7 Texas blasts Gardner-Webb with balanced attack
9 days ago
No. 7 Texas overwhelmed its second consecutive nonconference opponent as it cruised to a 98-50 victory over Gardner-Webb on Thursday night in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (2-0), who defeated Chicago State 109-59 in the season opener on Monday, had seven players score in double figures against the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-2). Matas Vokietaitis led the group with 16 points. He also had seven rebounds. Isaiah Johnson added 15 points, Joe Sterling and Marcus Spears Jr. each finished with 13 points, Austin Goosby had 11, and David Punch and Elyjah Freeman contributed 10 points apiece.