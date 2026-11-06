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Andrej Stojakovic (25 points), No. 3 Illinois overwhelm Penn 112-70
9 days ago
Andrej Stojakovic scored a game-high 25 points to lead six players in double figures as No. 3 Illinois dismantled visiting Penn 112-70 on Thursday night in Champaign, Ill. Freshman Quentin Coleman scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Fighting Illini (2-0), who followed up Monday’s 120-45 season-opening victory over Fairleigh Dickinson with another commanding offensive performance.