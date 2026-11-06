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Prices for Nintendo physical cartridges to potentially increase due to manufacturer's decision to instead supply AI data centers
By Justin AdaptiveTrigger Gordon,8 days ago
As highlighted by Tom's Hardware, Macronix has recently opted to shift its business strategy in a way that will likely affect gamers. Notably, Macronix is one of Nintendo's key suppliers of ROM chips. Reports indicate that Macronix is moving away from its ROM production business. If true, this means that...