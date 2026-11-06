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Henry County proposes closing elementary school needing $6.6M in improvements
By Haley Pender,8 days ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County officials proposed closing Campbell Court Elementary School and relocating the student population to Stanleytown and Sanville Elementary Schools as part of a consolidation plan. The proposal to close the school follows an evaluation that identified several major facility needs, including a new...