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The Verge: A Portrait in Discontent
By Michael Sommers,8 days ago
★★★☆☆ Fiasco Theater stages a rare revival of Susan Glaspell’s drama about a rebellious woman and her inexpressible desires. Devoted students of the American theater will be thrilled to see The Verge a great deal more than other playgoers because Susan Glaspell’s drama is one of those tantalizing titles from the theatrical past we rarely, if ever, see performed. Thank you, then, to the Public Theater for presenting Fiasco Theater’s revival of The Verge, which opened Thursday for a brief visit.
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