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2:22—A Ghost Story: Who’s Afraid of the Spectral Woolf
By Frank Scheck,8 days ago
★★★☆☆ Two couples spend a scary evening together in Danny Robins' spooky tale. The seats at the Lucille Lortel Theater should have been equipped with seat belts for its current engagement of 2:22—A Ghost Story. Not so much because what occurs onstage is particularly frightening, but rather as a result of the frequent jump scares featuring ear-shattering decibel levels that seem designed to make us jump out of our seats. It’s a necessary device, since Danny Robins’ play, a U.K. chiller making its New York City debut, proves otherwise ho-hum.