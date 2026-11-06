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Cordovans, Alaskans usher in new candidates after Midterm Elections
By The Cordova Times,8 days ago
Cordovans and voters statewide brought in a new round of candidates during Tuesday’s midterm Elections. Below are the preliminary election results. Projected winner: Kathy Simpler (Nonpartisan) with 55%. Challenger: Sheldon Prout (Republican) with 44%. State Senator District C:. Projected winner: Louise Stutes (Republican) with 48%. Challenger: Heath Smith (Republican)...