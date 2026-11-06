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Club Corner: Language and Linguistics Club and Oeconomia explore Pareto efficiency in linguistics
By Annie Wang,8 days ago
Language and Linguistics Club (LALC) and Oeconomia hosted a meeting about Pareto efficiency and its applications in linguistics through a lecture on Oct. 28. Oeconomia officer and “Equilibrium” co-editor-in-chief junior Jacob Chung introduced Pareto efficiency, a concept describing a situation where it is impossible to improve one factor without worsening another, and connected it to welfare economics. Similar tradeoffs also appear in linguistics, where competing constraints influence language patterns.