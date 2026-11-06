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Students, faculty gather to support Valkyries during WNBA Finals
By Aahana Sharma,8 days ago
Students and faculty gathered in the auxiliary gym for a watch party of Game 6 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday. The Golden State Valkyries faced off against the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and were defeated 80-69. The game was projected onto the gym wall, and attendees could join during their second period classes or lunch to watch.