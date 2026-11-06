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Chellaween haunts students with spooky, festive spirit through performances and club activities
By Sophia Xu,8 days ago
Students and faculty enjoyed Chellaween performances and participated in club booth activities in the Quad on Friday. Performances included sophomores Mahika Vinnakota and Ashwini Vadali singing “Hopelessly Devoted to You” by Olivia Newton-John, a rendition of “Scherzo” on the flute by sophomore Sophia Zhang and “The Queen and the Soldier” by Suzanne Vega, sung by psychology teacher Julie Turchin.