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Masuk’s girls and boys soccer teams set for states
By Sun Sports,5 days ago
MONROE, Conn. — Coming off South-West Conference Tournament play, Masuk’s soccer teams are set to compete in the Class L State Tournament. The girls were the No. 4 seed in the SWC and reached the semifinals before losing to eventual champ and top seed Notre Dame Prep 5-0. The boys were the No. 3 seed and were defeated by No. 6 Pomperaug 1-0 after overtime and penalty kicks in the SWC quarters.