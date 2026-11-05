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Andrea Reeb re-elected as New Mexico lawmaker after previously resigning from position
7 days ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – After a prominent southeast New Mexico lawmaker recently stepped down from her role in the Roundhouse, she announced that she will be serving an upcoming term after constituents called for her return. Representative-elect Andrea Reeb (R-Curry County) announced she will take her seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives for the upcoming term, following her re-election.