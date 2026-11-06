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Birmingham police seek help finding missing 55-year-old woman
By Drew Hyatt,8 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are asking for the public’s help locating Morgan Barton, 55, who was last seen Nov. 3. Barton was last known to be at 2101 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North around 6:30 p.m. She last spoke with concerned family and friends while attending a campaign event and has not contacted them since, according to information shared by police.
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