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Event Preview: Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli @ Circuit of The Americas
By Trans Am,2 days ago
TRANS AM SERIES BY PIRELLI @ CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS. - RacingAmerica.TV (WATCH LIVE) There are eight (8) drivers – spread throughout a variety of classes this weekend – that have secured victories in the Trans Am Series by Pirelli at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), including Helio Meza, who last November, won on debut in the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series.