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#7 Northwest advances to Region 23 championship with 2-1 win over #3 Pearl River
By Special to Darkhorse Press,6 days ago
THIS IS INCOMPLETE WITHOUT MISSING DATA. Missing: Confirm the interval between Northwest’s goals. The article says 13 minutes; the supplied scoring summary lists 51:54 and 59:13, an interval of 7:19. Original article wording is preserved below. By Caleb Burggraaf. POPLARVILLE – The #7 Northwest Mississippi Community College women’s soccer...