undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
East Baton Rouge's 2027 budget proposal grows by $20M as DA, parish clash over funding
By Joe Collins,9 days ago
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards introduced East Baton Rouge Parish's proposed $1.176 billion operating budget for 2027 during a special Metro Council meeting Thursday. Unlike the 2026 budget, which saw reductions of roughly $15 million, the 2027 plan increases spending by about $20 million. "We're not planning on...