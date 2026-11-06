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Picayune police say Jason Mark Seal is in custody
By Therese Apel,8 days ago
PICAYUNE — Jason Mark Seal, who was wanted on two felony warrants involving a vulnerable person, is in custody, the Picayune Police Department said in an update. Police previously said the warrants accused Seal of inflicting physical pain and severe mental anguish on a vulnerable person. The department had asked for help finding Seal and said his last known residence was in the Poplarville area of Pearl River County.