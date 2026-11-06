Devils 5, Blues 4 (OT, Nov. 5): Bratt OT Winner | Recap

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NEWARK — The New Jersey Devils nearly let Thursday night get away from them after the St. Louis Blues netted three third period goals.

Then Jesper Bratt won it in overtime.

Justin Barron was called for hooking at 3:04 of the first, drawn by Evan Rodrigues. Luke Hughes scored at 7:34 with a wrist shot for a 1-0 Devils lead. Brett Pesce and Jack Hughes assisted. Connor Hellebuyck started in net for New Jersey against Jordan Binnington of the Blues.

Timo Meier and Jake Neighbours were assessed matching fighting majors at 2:05 of the second. Meier also received an instigator penalty and an instigator misconduct.

Anthony Mantha scored at 12:02 with a wrist shot to make it 2-0. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt assisted.

Amadeus Lombardi was called for slashing at 15:17, drawn by Connor McMichael. Robert Thomas scored at 16:04 with a snap shot to cut the lead to 2-1. Mason McTavish and Philip Broberg assisted.

Jesper Boqvist scored at 18:00 with a wrist shot for a 3-1 Devils lead. Luke Hughes and Mantha assisted.

Mantha scored again at 18:19 with a backhand to make it 4-1. Rodrigues and Pesce assisted.

Johnathan Kovacevic was called for slashing at 18:38, drawn by Alexey Toropchenko.

Shots after 40 minutes stood at 26 for the Devils and 18 for the Blues. Hellebuyck and Binnington remained in net.

Thomas was called for slashing at 4:40, drawn by Amadeus Lombardi near the start of the third period.

McTavish scored at 11:46 of the third to cut the Devils lead to 4-2. Barron and Colton Parayko assisted.

Broberg brought the Blues within a goal, scoring at 14:34 of the third to make it a 4-3 game. Neighbors and Adam Jiricek assisted.

Dalibor Dvorsky quickly tied the game with Hellebuyck out of his net after a Devils turnover. McMichael assisted.

The Blues scored three goals in 3:08.

Jack Hughes drew a hook on McTavish at 16:59.

Regulation ended tied at four and the game required overtime.

Jesper Bratt lifted the Devils to victory, scoring on a breakaway in overtime, netting his third goal of the season to make it a 5-4 game.

Hellebuyck secured his fourth win in four games for the Devils. The New Jersey goaltender made 28 saves on 32 shots.

Binnington was rung up for five goals, making 31 saves on 36 shots.