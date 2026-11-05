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Walter Presents Picks Up Euro TV Titles for the US, Canada, UK & Ireland from Wild Bunch TV
7 days ago
International drama service Walter Presents has announced its acquisition of three Euro TV series for both sides of the pond from Wild Bunch TV. Viewers in the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland might very well be the envy of the world when it comes getting a wide range of television titles produced across Europe. And soon, we’ll be getting more.