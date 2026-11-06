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Hattiesburg Fire Training Academy recruit class nears graduation
By Delaney Dukes,8 days ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 11 recruits at the Hattiesburg Fire Training Academy continue their training with a nighttime exercise ahead of graduation. “These are actual skills that they’re going to have to prove that they can do for the state fire academy to issue them a certification,” Capt. Jourdan Arnold, assistant director of training, said.