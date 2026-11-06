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Kane deputies cite 16 for seat belt, child seat violations
9 days ago
Kane County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a Halloween enforcement safety crackdown, resulting in 16 citations for seat belt and child safety seat violations. Additionally, officers issued nine citations that included distracted driving, speeding, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper lighting. Law enforcement agencies across...
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