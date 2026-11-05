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Virginia's Former Army Base Is A Haunted National Monument With A Stone Fort & Eerie Museums
By Editor recommendations,4 days ago
The U.S. is full of ethereal, otherworldly, and downright spooky places that make for spine-tingling vacation destinations. From campgrounds in creepy ghost towns to haunted historic mansions, there are loads of places where people can indulge in that delightful feeling of chilling excitement that comes from a good horror story. Dark tourism destinations around the world have never been more popular, and searching for things that go bump in the night can be a great addition to any vacation.