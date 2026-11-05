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USF Rallies Against Complacency of Sexual Violence: Community Gathers In Lieu of a National Movement Against Sexual Violence
By Emily Chen,8 days ago
On Sept. 28, the United States Department of Education under President Donald J. Trump rescinded the Biden Administration’s Title IX rewrite, sparking concern across advocates for victims of sexual violence. According to the New York Times, the rewrite “reverses changes from the Biden administration that had widened the range of sexual harassment complaints that schools would be responsible for investigating.” A similar gathering occurred on Thursday, Oct. 29 in a rally for USF Community Against Complacency of Sexual Violence from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Gleeson Plaza; the rally was a demonstration of solidarity across the USF community.