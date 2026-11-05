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Northeast Wisconsin groups launch long-term tornado recovery effort
7 days ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) - Nearly 50 organizations across Northeast Wisconsin are working together to help families recover from this summer's flooding and tornadoes. The Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago Counties' 'Long-Term Recovery Committee' announced the collaborative effort Thursday during a news conference in Menasha. The initiative brings together emergency management agencies,...
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