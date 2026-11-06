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Cirque du Soleil’s ECHO Returns to South Florida
8 days ago
Cirque du Soleil is delighted to announce that tickets are now on sale for the return of fan-favorite, ECHO, under the Big Top at Gulfstream Park, from January 26 to March 14, 2027. After enchanting more than 2 million spectators across North America since its launch in 2023, ECHO continues its remarkable journey, captivating audiences with breathtaking acrobatics, powerful storytelling, and a bold, contemporary visual universe.